Lightning kills 6 in Sylhet, Sunamganj

At least six people were killed after being struck by lightning while they were catching fish in the haors of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts on Sunday.

The victims are Sufian Ahmed, 19, son of Oliur Rahman of Soroil village in Dashghor union of Bishwanath upazila, Masuk Ahmed, 41, son of Konu Miah of Rajnagar village in Purba Islampur union of Companiganj in Sylhet district.

Jalal Uddin, 35, son of Chan Miah, Jashim Uddin, 26, son of Nurul Haque, residents of Porichar village under Pandargaon union in Dowarabazar upazila, Sharif Miah, 30, son of Abdul Latif of Kalaguja village under Jamalganj upazila and Sundar Ali, 50, son of Khurshed Ali of Mallikpur village of the Chatak upazila in Sunamganj district, BSS reports.

Murari Chand (MC) College student Sufian died after being hit by a thunderbolt when he was catching fish in Dobir Haor in Bishwanath upazila, said Ataur Rahman, Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Bishwanath Police Station.

On the other hand, Masuk was killed by lightning around 7am near his house, said Ujayer Al Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge of Companiganj Police Station.

In Sunamganj district, “Jalal and Jashim died on the spot today morning,” said Chairman of Pandargaon union Md Abdul Wahid.

On the other hand, Sharif Miah died after being hit by lightning while he was fishing near a haor of his village, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatak Police Station Mahbubur Rahman said Sundar Ali was struck by lightning while he was catching fish in Buabil haor at 8am. He was taken to the Chatak Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Additional Police Super of Sunamganj Jakir Hossain confirmed the incidents.