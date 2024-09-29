Messi scores but Miami held to draw again

Lionel Messi grabbed the equaliser as a misfiring Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Despite the setback of a third straight draw, Miami — already assured of a place in the playoffs — remain top of the Eastern Conference and the Supporters Shield regular season standings.

Charlotte, coached by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, took the lead in the 57th minute when a low shot from Brandt Bronico deflected off Karol Swiderski and beat Miami keeper Drake Callender.

The goal added some needed urgency to Miami’s approach and Jordi Alba found his former Barcelona team-mate Messi with a cross from the left, but the Argentine’s header was straight at goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

The Croatian keeper then did well to keep out a Messi drive from the edge of the box as Inter pushed for a leveller.

Moments later that goal came when Messi, just outside the area, carved out just enough space for a shot and buried his left-foot drive into the bottom corner for his 15th goal in as many games this season.

Miami thought the game had turned decisively in their direction in the 77th minute when Diego Gomez went down under challenge from Charlotte’s French defender Adilson Malanda and referee Ramy Touchan pointed to the spot.

Malanda had already been booked and so the second yellow card saw him dismissed but he — and his team — were saved by a VAR review which correctly ruled that he had played the ball.

There were chances at both ends as Miami threw themselves forward looking for the winner and Charlotte threatened on the counter-attack.

But deep in stoppage time, Miami had a great chance to take all three points when Messi floated a cross to Alba who headed across the goal, but from a yard out, Luis Suarez — under pressure from Kahlina — put his shot over the bar.

Miami has 65 points with three games remaining in the regular season. Champions the Columbus Crew has 57 and Cincinnati has 56.

Miami can clinch the Supporters’ Shield with a victory or a draw away to Columbus on Wednesday.