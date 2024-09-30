Bangladesh recalls Saida Muna Tasneem from London

The government has recalled Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem, asking her to return to Dhaka immediately.

The foreign ministry issued the notice on Sunday as part of an ongoing process to recall envoys appointed by the Awami League government.

Saida has been the high commissioner in London since November 2018.

Prior to taking up her assignment in London, she served as the Bangladesh ambassador to Thailand.

She belongs to the 11th batch of the BCS foreign affairs cadre. She will go on post-retirement leave in December.