Bank accounts of Joy, Putul frozen

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the central bank’s anti-money laundering agency, has asked all banks and financial institutions to freeze all the bank accounts of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul.

Besides, the bank accounts of Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddique and former state minister for Power Nasrul Hamid Bipu have been frozen.

The accounts would be kept frozen for 30 days and the period can be extended further, according to a letter sent to banks by the BFIU on Monday (September 30). No transactions can be done in these accounts over the next 30 days, the BFIU also said.

The banks and financial institutions have also been asked to provide information regarding transactions, account opening data, and know your customer (KYC) form data.

The order applies to both the personal and institutional accounts of the targeted individuals.