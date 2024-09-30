Fire in Sunamganj gas cylinder warehouse doused

A fire that broke out at a gas cylinder warehouse in Sunamganj Sadar upazila has been doused on Sunday night.

Sunamganj Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence station’s warhouse inspector Subal Debnath confirmed the developement.

“We were informed about the incident around 5.22 PM. Being informed, four firefighting units from Sunamganj Sadar and Bishwambharpur Fire Service and Civil Defence stations rushed there and doused the blaze after one and half an hours of attempt,” he said.

However, no casualities were reported in this incident. The extend of damage and the origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Locals said that the fire originated in the evening at the warehouse suddenly and engulfed several adjacent other shops immediately.

Meanwhile, the owner of the warehouse Taibur Rahman claimed that there were 3,800 gas cylinders in the warehouse.