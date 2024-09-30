Huge Indian sugar, tea seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive seized huge Indian sugar and tea leaves worth about over Tk 75 lakh in Radhanagar area at Jaflong in Sylhet on Monday.

“A team of BGB-48 Battalion conducted a drive in Sylhet Goainghat border area and seized 43,550-kg Indian sugar worth about Taka 74.61 lakh and 1,548 kg Indian tea leaves,” Sylhet BGB Battalion-48 Commander Lt Col Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BGB will continue drives to protect border security and prevent smuggling, he said.

Seized smuggled goods were deposited to local customs.