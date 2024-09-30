Sultan Mansur placed on five-day remand

Former MP Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed has been placed on a five-day remand in connection with the murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim during BNP’s grand rally on October 28, 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ragib Nur granted the remand on Monday after a hearing, following an appeal from the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Tanmoy Kumar Biswas of Paltan Model Police Station.

The police had initially requested a 10-day remand, which was supported by the state prosecution. However, the court granted a five-day remand for Sultan, as there was no legal representation on his behalf during the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Sultan Mansur was taken into custody by police at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Canada.