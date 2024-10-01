Bangladesh lose by 7 wickets in Kanpur Test

Bangladesh came up with an abysmal performance on Day 5 of the second and final cricket Test against India to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at Green Park in Kanpur today.

Resuming the day at 26-2, they were all out for 146 in its second innings, setting just 95-run target for India to win the match. An indomitable India gunned down the target in 17.2 overs, reaching 98-3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with balls-51, following up his 51 ball-78 in the first innings, while Virat Kohli was on 29 as India eked out the victory with incredible ease, reports BSS.

Having won the game, India swept the two-match series after winning the first Test by 280 runs.

Desperate for a result, India’s bowlers complemented its batters’ sheer brutal batting with equal aggressive bowling show to wrap up Bangladesh’s second innings in an extended morning session on Day 5.

Only 35 overs were possible on Day 1 before Day 2 and Day 3 were completely abandoned. India then were all over against Bangladesh, bringing out the result in just two days.

Bangladesh lost the rest of the eight wickets in an extended session with the resistance only coming from Shadman Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim today.

Opener Shadman top-scored with 50 despite struggling against Indian bowlers. Mushfiqur Rahim who made 37 guided the lower order against a brutal Indian attack to help the side take the lead closer to 100.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece for India.

Offspinner Ashwin struck early on the final day, removing Mominul Hauqe (4), Bangladesh’s centurion in the first innings.

Shadman and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto resisted, giving Bangladesh hope to survive the day, but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja came into action to slice Bangladesh’s middle order.

He broke the 55-run partnership between Shanto and Shadman, dismissing the former for 19.

In the immediate next over, Akash Deep broke the defense of Shamdan to get rid of him for exact 50.

Jadeja then scythed down the middle order, taking out the wickets of Liton Das (1) and Shakib Al Hasan in consecutive deliveries. Shakib, who is potentially playing his last match, was out for a duck.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to remove Mehdiy Hasan Miraz (9) and Taijul Islam for a 13-ballduck.

But Mushfiqur frustrated Indian bowlers further, aided a stubborn support of Syed Khaled Ahmed. However, Bumrah rattled Mushfiqur’s stumps to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then left India 34-2, getting the better of captain Rohit Sharma (8) and Shubman Gill (6) in single digit figures.

Jaiswal and Kohli put on a 58-run partnership for the third wicket to edge the side closer to victory.

Taijul dismissed Jaiswal with India just three runs away from victory. Rishabh Pant then sealed the deal, smashing a boundary for Tajul to mid-wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh were all out for 233 in its first innings before India came up with a whirlwind batting show to declare their innings on 285-9, taking a 52-run lead. The Indian batters unleashed a T20 mode to score runs at 8.22 runs per over. In the process, they made a record of the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 runs in Test cricket’s history.