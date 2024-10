Ex-AL MP Abdus Salam Murshedy arrested

Former Awami League lawmaker from Khulna-4 constituency Abdus Salam Murshedy was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday from Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.

Murshedy, managing director of Envoy Group, was arrested in a case over attack and killing at Khulna’s Fultala in 2022, said a RAB press release on Tuesday night, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the legal and media wing of RAB, confirmed it.

Murshedy also served a president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association from March, 2009 to March, 2011.

He is also a director of Premier Bank Ltd. He previously served as a senior vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).