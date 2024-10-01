UKBD TV celebrated its fourth anniversary in London

Bangla Mirror desk :

The fourth anniversary of the online channel UK BD TV was celebrated in a festive atmosphere in the presence of eminent members of the British community.

London’s Brady Arts Center on Sunday evening, September 29 The anniversary was presided over by media personality Mohammad Mokis Mansoor, Chairman of UK BD TV and moderated by Engineer Khairul Alam (Lincoln), Managing Director of UK BD TV is celebrated.

Newham Council Chair Cllr Rahima Rahman, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Council Mayor Cllr Moin Quadri, Camden Council Mayor Cllr Samata Khatun and Haro Council Mayor Cllr Salim Chowdhury were present as guests in this event.

At the beginning of the program, the leaders of the UkBD TV management committee and the present guests inaugurated the program by singing the national anthem and cutting the cake.

Freedom fighter MA Mannan, freedom fighter Dewan Gous Sultan, politicians Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, businessman Saidur Rahman Renu, Masud Ahmed, former Speaker Ahbab Hossain, former Mayor Juchna Islam, Councilor Mujibur Rahman Jasim, Councilor Sam Islam, Cllr Abu Talha Chowdhury Jasmine Chowdhury and others among others spoke in the discussion meeting.

Among others present and congratulated – UK Bangla Reports Unity President Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Past President Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Vice President Professor Sajidur Rahman, Treasurer SKM Ashraful Huda, Journalist Shah Mostafizur Rahman Belal, Abdul Bashir, Journalist Muhib Uddin Chowdhury, Jamal Ahmed Khan , poet and journalist Azizul Ambia, Shamim Ashraf, Mostafa Kamal Milan, Harunur Rashid, Satyabrata Das Swapan, poet Mujibul Haque Moni, Hena Begum, Dr. Anishur Rahman, M Alim Uzzaman, Sheikh Nurul Islam, Shah Shafi Qadir, Abdur Ruuf Talukdar, Abdul Malik, Ghiyas Ahmed, journalist Kamrul I Russell, Syed Sayem Karim and other community leaders extended their greetings.

The second episode of the foundation anniversary is directed by Helen Islam, Cultural Program Coordinator, UK BD TV.

Under the direction of Helen Islam, cultural program coordinator of UK BD TV, music artists from Bangladesh Pappu Ahmed, Syed Suhail Islam, Ifat Ara Khanam, Asit Roy, Eva Ahmed, Matiur Rahman Tanj and other artists performed songs in the cultural program of the second phase of the foundation anniversary. , enthralled the packed audience by performing the song.

The invited guest speakers praised Online UK BD TV’s activities in the past and urged them to maintain the continuity of the past and play a stronger role in the welfare of the Bangladeshi and British communities in the future.