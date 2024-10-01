US keen to invest in Bangladesh’s fisheries, livestock sectors

The United States (US) has assured Bangladesh of making investment in the fisheries and livestock sectors.

“The US is interested to help develop Bangladesh’s fisheries and livestock sectors and invest there,” said US chargé d’affaires here Helen LaFave as she met Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter at her secretariat office here on Monday.

During the meeting, the adviser said Bangladesh wants to exploit the vast experience of the US in extracting the marine fisheries resources, reports BSS.

The two countries also agreed to work together on the mutual bilateral issues.

Fisheries and livestock Secretary Sayeed Mahmud Belal Haider, Additional Secretary ATM Mostafa Kamal, USAID Director Joseph Lessard and US embassy’s Agricultural Attache Sarah Gilleski, among others, were present.