‘You’ve called spade a spade’: Palestine envoy praises Chief Adviser’s UNGA speech

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday (October 1) expressed Bangladesh’s continued support for the State of Palestine and its people.

“We will continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people,” he said, adding that he hoped they would get their desired independent statehood.

Prof Yunus made the remarks when Ambassador of the State of Palestine Yousef Ramadan paid a courtesy call on him.

Issues of mutual interests, global support for the State of Palestine, the genocide in Gaza, and tension in the Middle East were discussed in the meeting.

Ambassador Ramadan appreciated the Chief Adviser’s speech at the United Nations, saying it was timely and shed a much-needed spotlight on the Palestinian issue.

“You’ve called spade a spade,” CA’s press wing quoted Ambassador Ramadan as saying, reports UNB.

The Palestine Ambassador said some 60 Palestinian doctors who had received medical education in Bangladesh were now serving patients in Gaza.

He said 200 more Palestinian students were waiting to receive higher education in Bangladesh.