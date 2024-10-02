Bangladesh ambassador presents credentials to Greek President

Nahida Rahman Shumona presented her credentials to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace in Athens, officially marking her role as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to Greece.

This event followed her appointment as the successor to Ambassador Ashud Ahmed.

During the ceremony, President Sakellaropoulou accepted the Letter of Credence from Ambassador Shumona, who is recognized for her extensive diplomatic career.

Prior to this position, she served as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei and has held various roles in Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in countries such as Brazil, Canada, India, and Australia.

Her academic credentials include a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Trade from Monash University and degrees in English Literature from Dhaka University.

Following the presentation of credentials, President Sakellaropoulou granted Ambassador Shumona an audience, allowing for further discussions on bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Greece.

This meeting underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement between the two nations as they look to strengthen their ties in various sectors.