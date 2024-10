Detective Branch (DB) police have arrested Kamal Naser Chowdhury, former principal secretary and adviser to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Mesbah Uddin, former secretary of Youth and Sports; and Bashundhara Group Coordinator Adnan.

They were arrested from different areas in the capital early Wednesday. They were accused in multiple cases, said DMP deputy commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman confirming the arrest this morning.