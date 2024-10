Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Abdul Gaffar, former chairman of Naogaon’s Patnitala upazila, from Dhanmondi area in the capital early Thursday.

A team of elite force arrested him from a house in the area at an early hours, said RAB-2 senior assistant director (media) Shihab Karim.

Abdul Gaffar, 67, also the general secretary of upazila Awami League, has been shown arrested in a murder case filed with Naogaon Model Police Station, the RAB official added.