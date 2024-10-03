Inflation rate eases to 9.92pc in Sept

The general point-to-point inflation rate eased further in September as it reached 9.92 per cent down from 10.49 per cent in August, 2024.

Both food and non-food inflation also saw a falling trend in this tenure.

According to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the food inflation declined to 10.40 per cent in September down from 11.36 per cent in August, 2024, while the non-food inflation rate in September fell further to 9.50 per cent down from 9.74 per cent in August, 2024.

The general point-to-point inflation rate both in urban and rural areas also declined last month.

The point-to-point inflation in rural areas in September was 10.15 per cent down from 10.95 per cent in August, 2024.

On the other hand, the point-to-point inflation rate in urban areas in September was 9.83 per cent in September down from 10.01 per cent in August, 2024.

The wage rate index in September witnessed an uptrend with 8.01 per cent up from 7.96 per cent registered in August, 2024.