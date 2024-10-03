Mahmudur Rahman gets bail

Mahmudur Rahman, former acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, has secured bail in a case filed for plotting to kidnap and kill former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Dhaka Metropolitan Court’s senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain granted the bail prayer on Thursday after hearing on a petition.

Mahmudur Rahman lawyer Tanvir Ahmmed Al Amin said, “We filed an appeal against Mahmudur Rahman’s punishment. Then the court accepted the appeal petition and granted him the bail.”

Earlier on Sunday (September 29), Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque sent him jail rejecting his bail prayer after Mahmudur Rahman surrendered before the court in the case.

He and four others were convicted by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACCM) Asaduzzaman Noor on August 17 last year in the case under two separate sections.

Convicted other three are: senior journalist Shafique Rehman, Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskrit Sangtha (JASAS) leaders Mohammadullah, Rizvi Ahmed Sejar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan.

According to the case details, the accused persons held a meeting at home and abroad for kidnapping and kill Sajib Wajed Joy, the then ICT advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September 2011.

Inspector Fazlur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) filed the case with Paltan thana on August 3, 2015 and submitted charge sheet on February 19, 2018.

A total of 12 people including Sajib Wajed Joy gave their depositions before the court in this connection.