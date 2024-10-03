Mutton Cashew Curry

Ingredients:

v Mutton, Cut Into Pieces –500 gm

v Cashew Nuts paste–1 cup

v Yogurt –1 cup

v Onions, Finely Chopped –2

v Ginger Garlic Paste –2 tbsp

v Turmeric Powder –1 tsp

v Red Chili Powder –1 tsp

v Salt To Taste

v Oil –2 tbsp

v Chopped Coriander Leaves For Garnish — as required

Method:

1. Marinate the mutton pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt.

2. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Cook until golden brown.

3. Add the marinated mutton pieces and cook until they are browned on all sides.

4. In a blender, blend cashew nuts with water to make a smooth paste.

5. Add the cashew nut paste to the pan and cook for a few minutes.

6. Add water, cover the pan, and let the mutton cook until tender.

7. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan bread.