Mutton Cashew Curry

Ingredients:
v Mutton, Cut Into Pieces –500 gm
v Cashew Nuts paste–1 cup
v Yogurt –1 cup
v Onions, Finely Chopped –2
v Ginger Garlic Paste –2 tbsp
v Turmeric Powder –1 tsp
v Red Chili Powder –1 tsp
v Salt To Taste
v Oil –2 tbsp
v Chopped Coriander Leaves For Garnish — as required
Method:
1. Marinate the mutton pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt.
2. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Cook until golden brown.
3. Add the marinated mutton pieces and cook until they are browned on all sides.
4. In a blender, blend cashew nuts with water to make a smooth paste.
5. Add the cashew nut paste to the pan and cook for a few minutes.
6. Add water, cover the pan, and let the mutton cook until tender.
7. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan bread.