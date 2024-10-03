The BGB is not solely responsible for Awami League leaders fleeing the country: DG

Major General Ashraful Zaman Siddique, Director General (DG) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has stated that the BGB holds partial responsibility for failing to prevent Awami League leaders and activists from fleeing the country.

At a press conference held at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, October 3, he said, “However, it would not be fair to hold the organization solely accountable for the situation.”

The DG mentioned that the BGB has so far detained 22 individuals identified as opposing the anti-discrimination student movement. “Despite these arrests, a significant number of Awami League leaders and activists have still managed to flee across the borders.”

Major General Siddique acknowledged the BGB’s responsibility in these escapes but emphasized the importance of holding other institutions accountable as well. He stressed that an investigation is necessary to identify who has crossed the borders, stating, “There can be no compromise on this.”

The DG added that the BGB had been asked to help prevent these escapes across the borders as of August 6. This was an initiative taken independently, without external direction. “We have been continuously working on this, and if intelligence-gathering agencies share their information, our efforts will be more effective.”

He also addressed the rumors about a large number of Awami League leaders and activists fleeing the country. “Has everyone fled? I don’t think so. Some are still hiding within densely populated areas of the country.”

Major General Siddique called on journalists to share any relevant information with the BGB. “You have information as well. Please inform the BGB, and we will take action. We are determined to stop these escapes.”

The BGB DG reiterated that the BGB is dedicated to its role in securing the borders and stressed that all stakeholders must cooperate to effectively resolve the ongoing issues.