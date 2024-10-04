Chief Adviser holds one-to-one talk with visiting Malaysian PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a brief one-to-one talk with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (Friday).

Prof. Yunus said he was “very happy” to welcome his old friend in Dhaka.

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser spoke briefly on the student-led movement, sacrifices the students and people and the carnage committed by the previous government, the CA’s Press Wing sources said.

The Chief Adviser also spoke about his long association with Malaysian universities and its leaders.

They boarded the same car to travel to the bilateral venueat Hotel InterContinental Dhaka in an expression of their close friendship.

The Malaysian Prime Minister arrived in Dhaka at around 2:00pm today on a short visit at the invitation of the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.