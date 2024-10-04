Ex-food minister Sadhan Chandra remanded

Former Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has been placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed with Tejgaon Police Station over the killing of a student during the recent Quota Reform Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuddin Hossain granted the remand after Soyad Imrul Sahed, sub-inspector of Badda Police Station and investigation officer of the case, produced the former minister before the court with a 10-day remand appeal.

The former minister was arrested from Bashudhara area in the capital around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, Romiz Uddin Rup, 21, a student of Daffodil University, was shot to death at Kawran Bazar area under Tejgaon Police Station during the movement on August 4.

AKM Rakibul Ahmed, father of the student, later filed a case with Tejgaon Police Station against 223 people including former Prime Minister Shikh Hasina.