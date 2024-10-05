BNP demands steps against ABM Khairul Huque at dialogue with CA

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called upon Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus to take necessary steps against former chief justice ABM Khairul Huque bringing sedition charges against him for destroying the constitution and abolishing caretaker government system.

Terming him as the “mastermind,” of destroying the constitution and abolishing the caretaker government system, the BNP also called for taking legal action against him immediately.

Besides, the party called for announcing the election roadmap, apart from forming a new election commission on the basis of the consensus of major political parties.

After attending a dialogue with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse ‘Jamuna’ on Saturday (October 5) afternoon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam informed journalists about the issues raised at the talks.

Alleging that there are still many followers of the fascist Sheikh Hasina regime hiding in the civil administration, Mirza Fakhrul demanded removal of those, and prepare a new fit list to appoint deputy commissioners (DCs).

In this regard, he called for cancelling the appointments of the DCs, against whom, allegations were surfaced.

The BNP leader also demanded cancellation of all contractual appointments made during the fascist Hasina regime.

During the talks with the Chief Adviser, Mirza Fakhrul said there was one or two individuals in the Advisory Council of the interim government who are disrupting the main spirit of the revolution and mass uprising. “We called for their removal from the advisory council. We also requested the chief adviser to ensure promotions of those government officials who were deprived over the last 15 years.”

He called for formation of an Election Commission suspending the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 on the basis of the consensus with major political parties of the country.

“We have requested to give a roadmap. We called for announcing a roadmap explaining when the Election Commission will hold the election,” he said.

On the first days of the dialogue with political parties, BNP joined on the first day at the invitation of the chief adviser on Saturday. After an hour-long dialogue with BNP, the chief adviser sat with Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh leaders. Jamaat ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman led the delegation of his party at the dialogue.