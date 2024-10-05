EXIM Bank holds ‘Quarterly Business Development Conference 2024’ at it’s head office in the capital on Saturday (October 05).

Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Swapan was present as Chief Guest while Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain presided over the conference.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Independent Director SM Rezaul Karim and Khandaker Mamun, Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Md. Moidul Islam, All Branch Managers, Sub Branch In charges and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the conference.

In the speech of the chief guest Md. Nazrul Islam Swapan said that Exim Bank is gradually moving towards progress and already our bank has recovered the defaulted investment of Tk.450 crores. He also advised to achieve the targets by providing excellent customer service.

President of the conference Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities and business possibilities for the bank to overcome the current challenges of banking sector.