Five die of dengue in 24hrs

Five people died of dengue in the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 182 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 927 people were hospitalized with the viral fever during the period.

Among the deceased, two were reported Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one from Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and two were from Barishal division (Out of city corporation).

Among the new patients, 173 from Dhaka division (out of city corporations), 172 people were affected in DSCC, 260 in DNCC and 49 from Chattogram division (Out of city corporation) and 102 in Barishal division (Out of city corporation) .

However, at least 716 patients were discharged from hospitals in last 24 hours and 31,5045 till October 2. The DGHS data mentioned that a total of 35,365 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.