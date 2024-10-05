Hasina’s ex-principal secretary Abul Kalam Azad arrested

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s former principal secretary and former lawmaker from Jamalpur-5 constituency Abul Kalam Azad was arrested on Saturday (October 5).

Abul Kalam Azad was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) from Dhanmondi in the capital in the evening, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional police commissioner and chief of the DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The DB chief said Abul Kamal Azad was arrested from a house at Kalabagan in the capital on Saturday evening on the basis of intelligence information. There are specific allegations and cases against him. He was taken to the DB office at Minto Road. He would be produced before a court on Sunday seeking to place him on remand.

Abul Kamal Azad served as the Secretary to the Power Division, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister’s Office, Principal Secretary and Principal SDG Coordinator.

Abul Kalam Azad also served as the Commissioner to the Global Commission on BiodiverCities of the World Economic Forum, and Special Envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency of Bangladesh appointed by Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Subsequently, he was elected member of parliament (MP) from Jamalpur-5 constituency in the last general election. But, he lost his MP post after the dissolution of parliament following the mass uprising.