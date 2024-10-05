Police SI killed in motorcycle-pickup collision in Sylhet

A policeman named Kazi Atiqur Rahman (36) was killed in a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle in Sylhet. He was working as Sub-Inspector (SI) of Industrial Police Sylhet Zone.

The incident took place in Salutikar area of Sylhet-Companiganj road on Friday (October 4) evening.

According to police sources, he went to Gowainghat police station on a motorcycle for office work. On his way, his motorcycle collided with a speeding pickup in Salutikar area. Kazi Atiqur Rahman died on the spot. Another policeman who was with him was injured.

Confirming the death, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Mohammad Shahriar Alam said that SI Kazi Atiqur Rahman, who was working in the Industrial Police, died in a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle. The body was recovered and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The pickup driver fled immediately after the incident. But the pickup has been impounded.