Abida Islam Appointed as Bangladesh’s New High Commissioner to the UK

The Government of Bangladesh has appointed Abida Islam, the country’s current ambassador to Mexico, as the next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. This was announced in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Abida Islam, a seasoned diplomat with over two decades of experience, has previously served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to South Korea and is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Bangladesh-Britain relations in her new capacity. Her extensive experience includes postings in Bangladesh missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata, as well as various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She joined the Foreign Cadre through the 15th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and holds a master’s degree in sociology from Dhaka University, along with a higher degree in foreign affairs and trade from Monash University, Australia.

Abida Islam replaces Saida Muna Tasneem, who served as the High Commissioner for nearly six years. Tasneem has been recalled to Dhaka following the recent administrative reshuffle under the interim government.