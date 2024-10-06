Bangladesh Army recognised as symbol of trust again: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday (October 6) inaugurated the ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board 2024′ at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

In the 1st phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, an ISPR press release said.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the Chief Adviser welcomed all to the new Bangladesh achieved through the student-people revolution.

He remembered with deep respect all who were killed in the anti-discrimination student movement in July-August.

He also recalled all the brave soldiers of the armed forces, including the Bangladesh Army, who took part in the great War of Liberation.

The nation will always remember with respect the self-sacrifice of martyrs of the armed forces, the Chief Adviser said.

He directed the members of the Selection Board to give emphasis on professional competence, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty, and the overall suitability of the officers for their promotion.

The officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities deserve higher promotion, he said.

Prof Yunus also directed the Selection Board to select those who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life, rising above their political ideology, for promotion.

Highlighting the contribution of Bangladesh Army, he said the Army stood by the country’s people at the time of crisis and saved the country from an unstable situation by expediting the process of forming an interim government.

As a result, the chief adviser said, Bangladesh Army has once again been recognised as a symbol of trust by the people of the country.

On arrival at the venue, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief adviser’s special assistant on defense and national solidarity, and the Chief of General Staff and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed gratitude to the Chief Adviser for inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule.

The defense secretary and senior officers of the army were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus participated in a photo session with the army officers and wrote his comments on the visitors’ book.