Shokubutsu redefining beauty with miss international Bangladesh 2024

Miss International, a titan among global beauty pageants and a proud member of the “Big Four,” has been a beacon of beauty, goodwill, and cultural exchange since 1960. Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) is beyond excited to announce that it has officially secured the licensing rights for the prestigious Miss International Bangladesh for 2024! This landmark achievement propels AMTC onto the global stage, reinforcing its status as a trailblazer in the modeling and fashion industry.

In addition to this exciting news, AMTC is thrilled to confirm that Shokubutsu, a leading beauty and personal care brand, will be the official sponsor of Miss International Bangladesh 2024. This year, in collaboration with Shokubutsu, Miss International Bangladesh 2024 is taking sustainability in beauty to the next level. Originated in Japan, Shokubutsu embodies natural beauty and rediscovers the timeless wisdom of Japanese secret for naturally beautiful skin. With each of their soaps, formulated using botanical cleansing ingredients offers superior cleaning without harming the skin, leaving it soft, hydrated, and smooth, while maintaining its natural moisture balance, leaving the skin feeling refreshed. Staying true to the theme of the pageant this year, Shokubutsu’s partnership will be a breath of fresh air.

This prestigious event will see the participation of Nuzhat Tabassum Afa, who will represent Bangladesh at the global Miss International 2024 pageant.

Nuzhat Tabassum Afa, an accomplished model and rising star in the pageantry scene, is set to compete with delegates from around the world. Her participation in Miss International 2024 marks an important step in Bangladesh’s representation on the global stage, continuing the country’s tradition of showcasing strong and talented individuals in international beauty competitions.

“Sustainability in Pageantry” will be the primary theme of this year’s pageant, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan. The theme puts a strong emphasis on the necessity for national organizations to be independent, self-sufficient, and confident in their own identities.

Masaaki Mitsui, Managing Director of Lion Kallol Limited said that, “Shokubutsu, the Japanese brand dedicated to natural beauty is excited to sponsor Nuzhat Tabassum Afa at Miss International 2024, reflecting elegance and confidence”.

Azra Mahmood, Founder and Managing Director of AMTC, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with hosting such a prestigious pageant. This opportunity is a perfect match for our mission to empower young women, helping them achieve their dreams in the fashion world and beyond. We’re thrilled to showcase the outstanding talent emerging from our camp and to contribute to the legacy of this esteemed competition.”

Stephen Diaz, Executive Director of the Miss International Organization, also shared his excitement: “It’s fantastic to have Bangladesh represented in our event for two consecutive years. Beyond their beauty, the people of Bangladesh are known for their hard work, intelligence, and remarkable skills. Collaborating with AMTC is a great honor, and we look forward to seeing their growth in the future.”

Present at the press conference today was Azra Mahmood, Media Personality and Managing Director of Azra Mahmood Talent Camp. Nuzhat Tabassum Afa, Miss International Bangladesh 2024. Sadia Mahjabin, Brand Manager of Shokubutsu and Saifur Rahman, Journalist and Consultant – Haal Fashion, Prothoma Alo

The Miss International 2024 competition is scheduled to be held later this year in Japan at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on November 12. The event this year bringing together delegates from over 70 countries in a celebration of beauty, culture, and global goodwill.