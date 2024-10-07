4 AL men held in Moulvibazar

Police arrested four Chhatra League and Swechasebak League leaders and activists at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday night.

The arrested men are Habibur Rahman Jani, president of Kulaura municipality BCL unit; Hira Miah, president of Prthimasa union Swechasebak League unit; and upazila BCL leaders Ripon Bokhs and Roky Hasan Rinku.

Md Gola Afsar, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, said in a several drives at night, police arrested them from various locations in the upazila.

They arrested people are accused of several cases, the OC added.

The four people have been sent to jail through the Court on Monday morning, the OC said.