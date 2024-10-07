Amari Dhaka’s Durga Puja special offers

Keeping Durga Puja in mind, Amari Dhaka is going to host with an elaborate and palatable spread at their Amaya Food Gallery from3rdOctober till 13th October. Amaya is Amari’s Asian restaurant. Discover the different shades of authentic traditional Puja Special, ShorodioMahabhojon this auspicious occasion, along with Dine 4 Pay 1 on Weekdays and Dine 3 Pay 1 on Weekends at 6999 taka net. Cascade restaurant also has Shorodio Shader thali for two persons at 1777 taka net. The menu is amazing with rice, hilsha fry, vortas, chicken curry, lentil, dessert and lassi.

Along with the Bengali menu, Indian, Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisines with live cooking stations will also be showcased. On this special occasion, guests can enjoy parsi fried chicken, Tsing Hoi Chicken, Pad Thai noodles, Murghhariyali kebab, Tangriangare kebab, Tandoori phool, Live tawa, live shwarma. For desserts, there will be Zafrani Shahi Firni,Hotmohalabia, gulab jamun, etc.

The buffet spread of Asian flavours will feature dishes that are close to the heart, prepared by Amari’s head chef. The aroma of the grand Bengali festivals has set in and Amaya Food Gallery is all set with an exclusive Durga Puja special menu, serving Indian and Bengali delicacies to guests during the festive days. And to shower the city with an assortment of mouth-watering Bengali and Indian delicacies, Cascade Lounge offers Thali special delicacies.Choose your favourite picks from the delicious Amaya dinner buffet, along with special Puja dishes. Regular offer of Dine 4 Pay 1 in weekdays and Dine 3 Pay 1 on weekends will continue till 23rd of October apart from the Puja offers.So, book a table in advance and give a treat to your taste buds.