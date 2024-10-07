Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner suspended over Facebook post

Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, an assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner’s Office, has been suspended following her post on Facebook.

The public relations office (PRO) at the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday said Taposhee has been suspended and administrative proceedings against her have also been initiated according to service regulations.

A gazette notification, signed by Nilufa Yeasmin, senior assistant secretary of the ministry, was issued in this regard on Sunday evening.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Haider acknowledged the matter.

On Saturday, Tapashee wrote on Facebook post, “The chief adviser of the constitutionally baseless interim government has said a reset button has been pushed. The past is erased. He has removed all histories of the county by clicking the reset button. Is it so simple! The countdown has begun for you (Yunus), Sir”.

Meanwhile, Tapashee told a media, “I gave a post and it is enough. I made it only me. Transfer can be on several grounds and I don’t want to make any comment in this regard”.

She said, “I deleted the post. There was no pressure from higher authorities on me about the Facebook post.”

Lalmonirhat DC Hayder said such statements by a government official were a clear violation of the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Urmi joined Lalmonirhat district administration as an assistant commissioner on December 8, 2022.