Extensive security measures taken for peaceful Durga Puja celebration: DMP Chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan on Tuesday said comprehensive security preparations have been taken to ensure the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja at all mandaps in Dhaka city.

He said this while talking to reporters after inspecting the security arrangements at the Dhakeshwari temple on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that a designated number of police personnel will be deployed at each puja mandap. Besides, volunteers, plainclothes police officers will also be on duty along with necessary numbers of Ansar personnel, BSS reports.

Mainul said that as part of the security measures, there will be checkpoints at each mandap, along with archways and metal detectors for thorough screenings.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and members of armed forces will also be patrolling the areas alongside conducting their regular operations.

Regarding traffic management during the festival, he said necessary arrangements were taken to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the city.

However, in some areas of Old Dhaka, where roads are narrow, there might be minor challenges, he said adding the puja celebration committees will ensure that no fairs or large gatherings take place near the temples to avoid further congestion.

The DMP Commissioner also said that the immersion should be completed by 7 pm and 15 places were fixed in Dhaka city for immersion.

Postogola crematorium, Buriganga river adjacent to Wiseghat and Demra are among these designated places, he added.

He also requested people to avoid all kinds of fireworks and crackers and not to consume alcohol during the immersion.