Inflation decreases by 1.17 % in August: BBS

The overall inflation decreased by 1.17 percent in August compared to last July, according to a report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday.

According to BBS, the overall inflation was 11.66 percent in July, which declined to 10.49 percent in August.

Besides, food inflation declined to 11.36 percent in August, from 14.10 percent in July.

However, non-food sector inflation rose slightly. Inflation in this sector stood at 9.68 percent in July, which increased slightly to 9.74 percent in August, UNB reports.

In July, inflation reached its highest level in the last 13 years, with overall inflation crossing double digits during the student quota reform movement. The overall inflation rose to 11.66 percent that month, compared to 9.72 percent in June.

Similarly, food inflation reached 14 percent in July, the highest in the past 13 years. The previous peak was in April 2011, when food inflation was at 14.36 percent. Since then, food inflation has not surpassed 14 percent.