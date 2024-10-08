Petition to register case against suspended asstt commissioner

A petition to register a case has been submitted against Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, who was suspended on Monday for her Facebook post criticising the chief adviser.

Abu Hanif, publicity secretary of Gana Adhikar Parishad, submitted the petition with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain for filing a defamation case against the suspended assistant commissioner.

The magistrate then recorded the statement and said that order will be announced later.

Public relation officer of the the Ministry of Public Administration informed on Monday that Tapashee Tabassum Urmi has been suspended temporarily. Administrative actions are under process against her.

When asking about her status, Tapashee told media, “I gave a post and it is enough. I made it only me. Transfer can be on several grounds and I don’t want to make any comment in this regard”.

Urmi joined Lalmonirhat district administration as an assistant commissioner on December 8, 2022.