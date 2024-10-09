Dr Yunus praises Russian cooperation in power, energy sectors

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday praised Russia’s cooperation in the power and energy sectors and acknowledged Russia’s role as a supplier of wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh.

These issues were discussed when Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy paid a farewell call on the Chief Adviser at his Tejgaon office in the capital, reports UNB.

He said that the interim government would resolve the payment issues over the Rooppur project and welcomed further Russian investment in Bangladesh. “We will work together.”

During the meeting, Mantytskiy focused on his eventful time during his over three-year tenure as the Ambassador of the Russian Federation.

He updated the Chief Adviser on the progress of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, which is expected to generate power next year.

The plant is primarily funded by Russia and its experts are implementing the project.

Russia’s state-run company Gazprom’s exploration activities in Bangladesh, Russian exports of wheat and fertiliser and repayment of the debt for the Rooppur plant were also discussed during the meeting, according to the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and Head of SDG Affairs, and Md Abul Hasan Mridha, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present during the meeting.