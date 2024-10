Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday evening arrested former Awami League lawmaker for Sunamganj-5 constituency Mohibur Rahman Manik from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka.

The RAB in a press release confirmed it to the media.

The RAB said that he was arrested in a case filed with the Sunamganj sadar over attacking students and people during the students-led mass uprising.

The release said that RAB handed over Manik to the detective branch (DB) office at Mintoo road in Dhaka.