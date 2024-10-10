150 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A total of 150 stranded Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya on Thursday.

The repatriation has taken place under the joint initiative of the foreign ministry, Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a foreign ministry’s press release said.

A Buraq Air charter flight with the returnees departed Tripoli in the morning and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Upon arrival, the repatriated migrants were received by the officials of the foreign ministry and IOM at the airport.

The IOM provided each repatriate with a financial assistance of Tk 6,000, along with food items, medical care, and offered temporary accommodation, if needed.

Most of the returnees had entered Libya illegally with an intention of reaching Europe by sea, influenced and aided by human traffickers. Many of them had suffered abduction and abuse during their time in Libya, said the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry’s officials urged the returnees to raise awareness within their communities about the danger of illegal migration, particularly the perilous journey to Europe via Libya.

The Bangladesh Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the IOM continue their efforts to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals detained in Libyan detention centres.