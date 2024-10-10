Human rights activist Shahriar Kabir’s demand for the release of the chief adviser Emails from the United Nations to two human rights organizations to Yunus

By Matiar Chowdhury:

The chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh for the release of writer-journalist and human rights activist Shahriar Kabir Two UN human rights organizations in Geneva, RADDHO and IRESK, appealed to Muhammad Yunus. Biro Diwara, RADDHO Program Manager and Chief Representative to the United Nations Geneva, and Fazlur Rahman, head of IRESK, in separate email messages this week Internationally renowned human rights activist Shahriar called on Kabir to be treated in accordance with international conventions and to withdraw the case motivated by it and to release him as soon as possible.

In separate email messages, Mr. Biro Diwara and Fazlur Rahman Afridi said that we are human rights activists from Asia-Europe-America and Australia, defenders of freedom of speech and living in Europe. We express our deep concern over the arrest of Mr. Shahriar Kabir, a recognized journalist-globally acclaimed documentary filmmaker, a writer-a humanitarian and above all an uncompromising human rights activist of Bangladesh. Mr. Kabir is former president of Secular Bangladesh Forum and current committee advisor. We appreciate his human rights activism and his work for a secular South Asia.

We are aware of the political crisis in Bangladesh which has been escalating since July 2024 and has resulted in regime change and the current interim government with Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus as chief advisor. We hold you in the highest regard and have the highest admiration for you as you have made the entire subcontinent proud with your ground breaking work in Bangladesh.

It is with a heavy heart that we say that within a week of the new regime, on September 15 Mr. Shahriar Kabir, 73 years old, was arrested from his home on political charges. While seemingly lighthearted at first, we have no choice but to condemn this heinous act of targeting by a state apparatus that appears to be driven by vengeance rather than justice. He has also been remanded for a week since his arrest which is very worrying.

Another significant cause of deep concern is that since the new government under your leadership came to power, several criminal cases have been filed against Shahriar Kabir in the International Criminal Tribunal of Bangladesh for crimes against humanity and genocide. As he himself was in favor of recognizing the victims of the Bangladesh genocide of 1971, these cases are planned on him which has been marked as a red letter year for the entire subcontinent and the world.Mr. Kabir requires assistance with normal mobility and is known to be unable to move without a wheelchair. It is not possible for everyone to understand the great mental and physical pain that he is going through even physically and mentally. We seek your prompt intervention and humbly request you sir and Seeking your consideration in this matter of grave urgency. We also request you to take legal action against those who defamed her in the court premises. Courts are safe places for any person but torture at the behest of law enforcement agencies is a clear violation of human rights.

We jointly request the Government of Bangladesh to:

Ensuring his dignity and human rights b. Immediately release him on bail, and release him from baseless politically motivated charges against him c. Provide all medical facilities including a wheelchair for his mobilityDo d. Ensure him full and uninterrupted access to his legal counsel and e. and ensure that his family members and colleagues have full visitation rights. We seek your cooperation in ensuring that Mr. Kabir is treated in accordance with international human rights law, which the current interim government of Bangladesh has pledged to abide by. We request you to fully consider the violation of Mr. Kabir’s rights (if he has been subjected to any form of torture) and if any members of the law enforcement apparatus are involved they should also be investigated in accordance with the prevailing laws of Bangladesh. Penal Code, following due process. We urge your Interim Government to ensure not only his dignity but also his right to a fair trial and assess the bail facility taking into account his current state of health (including disability). has We call on all the institutions of Bangladesh under your leadership as the head of the interim government to respect, uphold and comply with international human rights law. Thank you very much Dr Yunus.

(GenevaOrganization Non-Governmental Ayant Statute Special àl’ECOSOC aux Nations Unies member observer à laCommission African des Droits de l’Homme et des Peuples (CADHP) de l’Union Africaine. Fazal-ur Rahman Afridi President Khyber Institute for Research & Strategic Studies (IRESK) is registered in Paris-France under the French Law of Association Tumuku UN Chief Representative for Development & Cultural Union (ECOSOC) Email: institut.de.khyber@gmail.com Website: khyber-institute.com Paytm Europe Committee Head Biro Diwara is the Program Manager and Chief Representative to the United Nations in International Advocacy & Abroad )