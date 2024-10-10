Javed Patwary goes to USA, instead of returning home

The government directed Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary to return home on August 14 last. However, he has returned though two months have already been passed following the issuance of the directive.

Mohammad Javed Patwary, also the former inspector general of police (IGP), was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia on contractual basis.

It is learnt that he went to the United States of America from Saudi Arabia via Dubai with his family members.

After taking over power on August 8 last, the interim government cancelled the appointment of six ambassadors on August 14 and asked them to return home. However, the diplomatic sources said Javed Patwary left Saudi capital Riyadh on August 28 last resigning from the ambassador post.

Under the first phase, the Sheikh Hasina government appointed Javed Patwary as Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia on April 13, 2020 for three years on contractual basis. Under the second phase, he was reappointed to the same post from February 3 this year for the next 18 months.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassadors who were asked to return home on August 14 after the cancellation of their appointments, they all have returned and communicated with the ministry concerned.

They were ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan, ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar, Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed.