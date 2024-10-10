Racist attack or something else? British Bangladeshi Rais Uddin was killed by a white neighbor in London

Matiar Chowdhury:

A British Bangladeshi named Rais Uddin (48) was killed by

a white neighbor in Newham area of ​​East London, the capital of England. According to

family sources, he died on Monday evening London time while undergoing treatment at St.

Bath's Hospital in Central London.

The deceased Rais Uddin lived with his family in the Customs House area of ​​Newham

Council in East London. An eyewitness to the incident told the media that the incident took

place on Saturday afternoon. That neighbor Shetang got into an argument with Rais Uddin

about keeping the door of the building open during the incident.At one stage he hit Rais

Uddin with a knife. Immediately after calling the police, the police arrived at the scene and

the injured Rais Uddin was taken to the hospital by emergency ambulance, and the police

arrested the assailant.

Rais Uddin's close friend Raj Hassan said, "Rais Uddin called me and told me about the

incident and asked me to come down the building. When Rais Uddin's son and I went down

the building, the assailant Shetanga abused us racially and attacked Rais Uddin with a knife

in his hand. The attacker first stabbed Rais Uddin in the face. When Rais Uddin fell on the

ground, he was severely injured by cuts on his chest and other parts of his body. When the

16-year-old boy came forward to save his father, the shetanga stabbed him too. Tried to hit

me too, but didn't succeed. Later, when other neighbors called the police, the police came

and arrested the attacker.

Bengali Civic Mayor of Newham Council Rahima Rahman said, they have learned about this

murder, she will visit the scene with her team. Details can be asked after the inspection. This

incident has cast a shadow of grief on the Bangladeshi community. Residents of the

Customs House area are alarmed and demand justice for the culprits. The police requested

the neighbors to help the police with accurate information. Police, however, are

investigating by collecting CCTV footage. Some quarters want to mark this incident as a

racist attack. Other neighbors said the clash started after the two quarreled over keeping

the main door of the flat open. However, Mahmood Khan, a Pakistani national living in the

area, and Albert, an African national, said it was difficult to call the attack racist at this point.

It is not appropriate to comment until the investigation is complete. The police

investigation is continuing. Rais Uddin's country house is in Faridpur district of Bangladesh.

He immigrated to London in 2009 from Portugal. Living in London for 15 years with two sons

and wife.