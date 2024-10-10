Stay trendy combating the rainy day

It’s now autumn in Bangladesh, according to the season but the country is experiencing rainfall more often, something which we used to see in the rainy season. So it is a necessity to equip yourselves properly to combat with the sudden rainfall. And there is urgency to maintain a stylish look also.

Who doesn’t know that how tough it is to maintain a stylish look during a rainy day! Dhaka, what we know as a bustling city became waterlogged when excessive rain hit. The roads become muddy, making it tougher to walk properly. So when maintaining usual life becomes tougher, stylish look takes a backseat. But still there are some ways to overcome those problems.

First and foremost, everyone needs an umbrella during a rainy day. It will protect one from being drained with rain. Keeping yourselves dry is imperative. You need a backpack also to keep your umbrella in safe place. Water-proof backpack or briefcase for office-goers in this case could be a game-changer. This will not only allow your umbrella to keep in safe place but also you can put you necessary things into it. Make it sure that it has multiple compartments to keep you essentials organized and easily accessible.

And when you have those two things, you are safe. Now it comes down to dress up yourselves properly. You need to come out from your home comfort for your daily needs during a rainy day, resisting your urge to have mouthwatering food or curling under blanket.

Lightweight and water-resistant fabrics are key. These materials not only provide protection from sudden showers but also ensure comfort throughout the day. This fabrics are useful for officer-goers. Cotton may not be an best option in rainy day.

Experts said Knee-length skirts and capris are the best option for this season though most of the female in our country is used to wear salwar, kamiz or saree. In our country’s perspective leggings could be best option if anyone has any reservation about skirts. We should go for half sleeves or sleeveless and frilly, flowing clothes. Use of synthetic clothes should be increased as they dry easily after getting drenched.

You also can wear a good trench coat in a classic color. A quality trench should cover you adequately without making you look like you’re wearing a shapeless bag. Put rubber boots, or Wellingtons, on your feet. A cute pair of Wellies can instantly brighten a rainy-day outfit.

Shorts or jeans – always a winning decision for male in rainy day. Shorts are an absolute must-have for summer and are another great option for looking good in rainy weather. For a sporty and casual look, combine them with a cool statement t-shirt or a crop top. Chunky, waterproof sneakers are the perfect choice to complete the look.

In our country most of the people put on sandals but it may not be as good-looking as shoes. But it’s super comfortable to wear during the rains. You won’t have to worry about any damage because, who cares, right? It’s just a sandal.

Apart from rainy season clothes, make-up is part of everyday beauty routine so always select beauty products from the waterproof collection. Do not forget to use sunscreen before applying other products. Waterproof kajal, lipstick, and compact will do the trick for the female.