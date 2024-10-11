1 in 5 Bangladeshis, mostly aged 35+, has presbyopia

One in five people in the country, most of whom are over 35, have presbyopia, or the inability to see objects up close, said a new study.

The study conducted by BRAC and VisionSpring also shows that the silent epidemic also has significant economic consequences.

Moreover, treatable blindness remains a major challenge, with nearly 1% of people over 40 at risk, said the research report on the eve of the World Sight Day to be observed today.

As part of a long-term plan to provide affordable reading glasses to low-income seniors, BRAC Microfinance has been working with VisionSpring since November 2023.

So far, the initiative has reached around 5,000 people in areas like Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj, where free eye care is provided.

Nearly 3,500 people have received glasses at affordable rates as BRAC Microfinance integrates healthcare services into its operations, prioritising the health and well-being of its members while working to alleviate poverty.

BRAC said their combined efforts have provided free eye care services to 12,102,183 people across Bangladesh over the past 18 years.

Of these, 2,461,676 people have regained their

sight with the help of affordable glasses. These life-changing services have been available since the launch of their partnership in 2006 and cover 61 districts across the country until September this year.