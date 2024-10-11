BNP’s Farroque demands white paper on those who fled country

BNP Chairperson’s advisory council member Zainul Abedin Farroque on Friday demanded the government publish a white paper on those who fled the country following the student-led mass uprising.

“The government must publish a white paper on those who have left the country, particularly explaining how individuals responsible for the deaths of many mothers’ sons in Bangladesh managed to escape to India,” he said.

Speaking at a rally, he noted that telephonic conversations involving the deposed ruler Sheikh Hasina have gone viral on social media, in which she mentioned her intention to re-enter the country from India suddenly.

“I would like to say it wouldn’t be that easy for you to enter the country crossing the border as you fled Bangladesh to India. The border is currently tightly secured by the BGB under the government of Dr Muhammad Yunus, not by the Awami League,” the BNP leader asserted.

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, also alleged that India tried to subdue Bangladesh with the help of Sheikh Hasina.

“But the people of Bangladesh have bigger hearts, and they ousted the Awami League through years of agitations and struggle, as well as through the student-led mass revolution. Democracy must be restored and voting will no longer be held at night. This movement won’t be in vain,” he said.

Jatiyatabadi Ganatantrik Party arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the withdrawal of all the false cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and other opposition leaders and activists.

Farroque said the current interim government was put in place to make sure the country operates according to the constitution, not under the armed cadres of the Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League.

He said BNP wants a free, fair and credible election where the country’s people will be able to freely exercise their right to franchise.

The BNP leader said the people of the country now expect the Dr Yunus-led government to fulfill their desire by announcing a date for the next national election within a reasonable timeframe.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of 40 lakh cases filed against BNP and opposition party leaders during the previous government’s tenure. “The people are now asking why these 40 lakh cases have not yet been withdrawn as per the President’s orders.”