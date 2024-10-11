Credit for August 5 uprising belongs to students, not any party : Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has stated that the credit for the August 5 mass uprising does not belong to any political party, but rather to the students and the people.

He remarked that the nation has been freed from fascism through the bloodshed and sacrifices of the youth and the general public.

“We seek to earn the genuine love of the people through our work. We do not want divisions between the minority and the majority. We envision a society where temples, like mosques, do not require security. If anyone attempts to disrupt our harmony, we must unite to resist them,” he said.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at a workers’ conference organized by Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat, held on Friday at 3:30pm at the Kushiyara International Convention Hall in South Surma, Sylhet.

The event was presided over by Muhammad Fakhrul Islam, a member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Committee and Ameer of Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat, and conducted by Secretary Muhammad Shahjahan Ali. Several thousand workers from the city attended the conference.

In his address, Dr Shafiqur Rahman added that during the regime of the ‘fallen fascist’, Jamaat-e-Islami suffered the most oppression. “Our top leaders were executed on charges of crimes against humanity, and they were martyred. Today, history has marked them as the real perpetrators of crimes against humanity,” he concluded.