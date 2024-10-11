Dhaka protests killing of fisherman by Myanmar Navy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday lodged a protest with the Government of Myanmar over the killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman by the Myanmar Navy on Wednesday.

The victim was Usman, 60, who hailed from Kona Para at Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

In a diplomatic note sent to the Embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka, Bangladesh expressed deep concern over this tragic incident, further compounded by the abduction of approximately 58 fishermen and six fishing boats, including the boat of Usman, while they were fishing near St Martin’s island under the upazila.

The fishermen, along with the boats, were eventually released on Thursday in two phases following contact between the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Myanmar Navy, read a press release.

“Myanmar is reminded to fully respect the integrity of Bangladesh’s territorial waters and refrain from any further provocations,” it added.

The Bangladesh government urged Myanmar to take immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such unwarranted actions.