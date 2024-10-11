Killing Deepto TV employee; Five accused remanded

A Dhaka court today placed five accused arrested in the case lodged over the killing of Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim, broadcast officer of Deepto TV, on four-day remand each.

The five remanded accused are – Md Abdul Latif, Md Kurban Ali, Mahin, Mozammel Haque Kabir, and Badhon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the order on Friday (October 11) as police produced the five accused before the court and pleaded to place them on a seven-day remand in the case filed with the capital’s Hatirjheel Police Station.

According to the case documents, Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim was killed over a dispute between landowners and a developer company. There was a longstanding dispute between three landowners and the developer company called ‘Pleasant Properties’ about the handover of flats.

As per the contract, each landowner was supposed to get five flats. However, the developer company handed over to Tamim’s father, who was one of the landowners, two flats in 2023, and was delaying to handover of the remaining units in spite of having completed the construction. The company recently sold one of the three flats supposed to be given to Tamim’s father.

On October 10, when Tamim using some workers, was carrying out some internal work in the other two flats, goons hired by the developer company attacked them and beat Tamim mercilessly, the case documents mentioned.

As Tamim was rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead by the attending doctors. Tamim’s father later filed a murder case against 16 people at the Hatirjheel Police Station.