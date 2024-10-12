Bangladesh ranks 84th among 127 countries in Global Hunger Index

Bangladesh has been ranked 84th among 127 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) this year with a score of 19.4 in terms of ability to satisfy hunger.

Last year, Bangladesh was ranked 81st with a score of 19. The level of hunger has been classified as ‘moderate’, according to the latest report published on Friday.

The decline in the ranking this year points to increased hunger, particularly among children, with many suffering from acute malnutrition.

The GHI evaluates nations based on four key indicators: malnutrition levels, child stunting, wasting, and mortality. Lower scores indicate better performance.

In Bangladesh, 11.9pc of children are malnourished, and 2.9pc of children die before their fifth birthday. Chronic malnutrition has resulted in 23.6pc of children under five being stunted, while 11pc experience wasting, where weight does not increase in proportion to height.

Besides, Sri Lanka is ranked 56th in South Asia. Nepal’s position is 68th. Next is Bangladesh. India’s position is 105, Pakistan’s position is 109 and Afghanistan 116th.

The report also highlights that hunger remains a critical issue globally, with six countries facing alarming levels of hunger, including Burundi, Chad, Madagascar, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen. In 36 other countries, hunger is designated as serious, while many nations have seen a regression since 2016.