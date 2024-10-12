Benefits of having lemon ginger tea

Having a cup of Lemon Ginger tea will help you invigorate yourself at the end of the day and provide several health benefits. Here are ten ways how you can profit from Lemon-Ginger Tea.

Treats Indigestion

If you are struggling to fall asleep with a heavy stomach, lemon-ginger tea can help you to ease the feeling of fullness. The components of lemon ginger tea help boost digestion and cater to a smooth movement of food along the digestive tract.

Clears Nasal Blockage

It is very problematic to fall asleep with a blocked nose. The steam from your infusion will help you clear the congestion and allow a smooth passage of air through the nose easing your breathing.

Soothes a Sore Throat

Drinking hot ginger-lemon tea also helps relieve a sore throat and clears mucus buildup. During winters or in weather changes, you might catch a cold and have an irritation in your throat, hindering you from falling asleep.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and heart disease, or any metabolic syndrome cause chronic inflammation. Therefore, drinking ginger-lemon tea might be beneficial, which has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Remedy for Nausea

Ginger has been known to lessen nausea, a side-effect of chemotherapy, or maybe experienced by women during pregnancy. 1-1.5 grams of ginger per day can help to cure nausea. Having ginger mixed in your tea would be a useful method of incorporating ginger into your diet.

Improves Memory and Heart Health

Studies have shown that ginger improves cognitive functioning and influences memory and thought processes. Therefore, consuming ginger-lemon tea regularly will keep your brain healthy and reduce the chances of Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, lemon and ginger improve blood circulation, catering to a healthy heart.

Provides Hydration

When you are drinking tea, you are taking in water, which keeps you hydrated. Staying hydrated is important for the proper functioning of your organs like kidneys, heart, and gut. Water requirement varies from person to person, but an extra cup of water can never be harmful.

Relieves Constipation

Many people suffer from constipation due to a lack of fiber in their diet or due to dehydration. When dehydration is the cause, sipping on your lemon-ginger tea before going to bed will ensure that you are properly hydrated, which will permit a smooth movement of the bowel through the digestive tract.

Increases Immunity

Lemon has Vitamin C, which boosts immunity. So if you tend to fall sick frequently, you might consider drinking lemon ginger tea which will protect you from diseases.

After a long day, you need a refreshing cup of lemon-ginger tea to relax in solitude, reminiscing about the day. Process the negative emotions and channelize your emotions in a positive direction while relishing your bedtime tea.