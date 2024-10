Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former lawmaker of Feni-3 constituency Rahim Ullah from Dhanmondi in Dhaka in a murder case.

ASP Imran Khan of RAB Headquarters (media wing) said a team of RAB-2 arrested him in a case over killing of a three-wheeler driver Zafar Ahmed, 53, during the anti-discrimination student movement in Sonagazi of Feni.

The RAB official said that legal proceedings and the handover process are currently underway following his arrest.